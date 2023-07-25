DT Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,930 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.0% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. DT Investment Partners LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $25,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 42,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 29,540 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 38,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,711 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period.

IWR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,571. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $75.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

