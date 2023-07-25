DT Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,181,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,100,686. The stock has a market cap of $152.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.88.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

