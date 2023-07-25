DT Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,406,000 after buying an additional 3,655,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 450.1% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,701,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,330,000 after buying an additional 2,210,349 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TXN stock traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.67. 1,603,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,115,713. The stock has a market cap of $170.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.76.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

