DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 7,931 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

DT Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,385 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,931 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 33,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,004,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $194,629,000 after acquiring an additional 380,241 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.33. 18,940,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,813,168. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $144.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

