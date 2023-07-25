Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Cut by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises 1.1% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its position in Eaton by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eaton Stock Down 0.6 %

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.31.

NYSE:ETN traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $206.11. 914,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,810. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $129.85 and a 52 week high of $211.83. The company has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

