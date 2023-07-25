Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (EGL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 27th

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EGL stock opened at GBX 194 ($2.49) on Tuesday. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 179 ($2.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 252 ($3.23). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 195.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of £221.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,065.28 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Activity at Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust

In other news, insider Susannah Nicklin bought 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.58) per share, for a total transaction of £1,485.39 ($1,904.59). 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

