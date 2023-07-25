Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust grew its holdings in Ecolab by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust now owns 5,218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,538,000 after acquiring an additional 351,617 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $660,505,000 after purchasing an additional 104,127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,496,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $363,393,000 after acquiring an additional 356,203 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.97. 717,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,617. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $191.26. The company has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.95.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. StockNews.com lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

