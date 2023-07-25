Ecora Resources’ (ECOR) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($2.95) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 93.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.44) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Monday.

Ecora Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ECOR stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 118.80 ($1.52). The stock had a trading volume of 337,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,595. Ecora Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 109.16 ($1.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 165.45 ($2.12). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 115.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 125.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £306.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Ecora Resources Company Profile

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.

