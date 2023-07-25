Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Elbit Systems Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $211.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.56. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $162.01 and a 52 week high of $244.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elbit Systems

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.98%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 2,985.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems

(Get Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.