Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Elbit Systems Trading Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ ESLT opened at $211.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.56. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $162.01 and a 52 week high of $244.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elbit Systems
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 2,985.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 18.67% of the company’s stock.
About Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elbit Systems
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.