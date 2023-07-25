Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 32,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $471.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $450.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELV. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.93.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

