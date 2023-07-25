Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Lowered to C$21.00 at Desjardins

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price reduced by analysts at Desjardins from C$23.50 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential downside of 2.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$30.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Enerplus Stock Performance

TSE ERF traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$21.48. 326,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,552. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$15.48 and a 1-year high of C$25.72.

About Enerplus

Enerplus ( TSE:ERF Get Free Report ) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.02. Enerplus had a return on equity of 117.48% and a net margin of 48.70%. The business had revenue of C$558.75 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Enerplus will post 3.0868263 EPS for the current year.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

