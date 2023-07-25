ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

E has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on ENI in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC cut ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

ENI Stock Performance

E traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.48. 242,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,775. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ENI has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $29.37 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 9.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ENI will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ENI by 319.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,317 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 1,045,349 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in ENI by 1,190.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 656,096 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 605,268 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ENI by 524.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 706,914 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 593,650 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in ENI by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,555,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,593,000 after purchasing an additional 353,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ENI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,936,000 after purchasing an additional 344,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

