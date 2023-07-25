Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 27.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 102,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 139,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 29.5% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,320,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,094,000 after purchasing an additional 528,995 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $12,846,400,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.0% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 29,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE EPD traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $27.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,312. The firm has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

