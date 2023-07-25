Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Equinix makes up about 1.4% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $12,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 20.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 83 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $802.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equinix Price Performance

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,773.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,478.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $813.99. 87,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,709. The company has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.76, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $762.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $728.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $819.68.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.47%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

