Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 25th (AAL, AAPL, ACVA, ADCT, ALNY, AMGN, APLD, BEN, BIIB, BLTE)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, July 25th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $220.00 target price on the stock.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $320.00 target price on the stock.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $11.50 target price on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $197.00 price target on the stock.

Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 160 ($2.05) target price on the stock.

Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 150 ($1.92) price target on the stock.

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.82) target price on the stock.

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 230 ($2.95) target price on the stock.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 1,450 ($18.59) price target on the stock.

Ergomed (LON:ERGO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 1,450 ($18.59) target price on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 22 ($0.28) target price on the stock.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $93.00 price target on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

JTC (LON:JTC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 880 ($11.28) target price on the stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 61 ($0.78) target price on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $308.00 price target on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 170 ($2.18) price target on the stock.

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 180 ($2.31) price target on the stock.

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 137 ($1.76) target price on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $174.00 price target on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $94.00 price target on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $148.00 target price on the stock.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $108.00 target price on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

