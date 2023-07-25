Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 25th (AAL, AAPL, ACVA, ADCT, ALNY, AMGN, APLD, BEN, BIIB, BLTE)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, July 25th:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $220.00 target price on the stock.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA)

had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $320.00 target price on the stock.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $11.50 target price on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $197.00 price target on the stock.

Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 160 ($2.05) target price on the stock.

Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 150 ($1.92) price target on the stock.

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.82) target price on the stock.

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 230 ($2.95) target price on the stock.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 1,450 ($18.59) price target on the stock.

Ergomed (LON:ERGO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 1,450 ($18.59) target price on the stock.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 22 ($0.28) target price on the stock.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $93.00 price target on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

JTC (LON:JTC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 880 ($11.28) target price on the stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Mercia Asset Management (LON:MERC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 61 ($0.78) target price on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $308.00 price target on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 170 ($2.18) price target on the stock.

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 180 ($2.31) price target on the stock.

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 137 ($1.76) target price on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $174.00 price target on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $94.00 price target on the stock.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $148.00 target price on the stock.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $108.00 target price on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $230.00 price target on the stock.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $150.00 price target on the stock.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

