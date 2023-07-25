Ethernity Chain Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00005286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a total market capitalization of $46.20 million and approximately $26,262.02 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain launched on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.”

