Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Euronet Worldwide worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $6,034,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,487,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,509,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

EEFT stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.56. 11,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,824. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.83 and its 200-day moving average is $111.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.60 and a 12 month high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.46 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

