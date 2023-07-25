Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 31.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 173.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 672,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,648,000 after acquiring an additional 426,589 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ES opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $94.41.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.69.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

