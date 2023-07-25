Exchange Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,653 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 1.9% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,956,000,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $245,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,738,805.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $345,719.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $245,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 988,468 shares of company stock valued at $209,911,436. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $226.35. The stock had a trading volume of 812,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,525,044. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.87 and a 200 day moving average of $191.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 593.88, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

