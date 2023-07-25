Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 503 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 124,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,360 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $587,000. Progressive Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 81,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 29,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.43. The stock had a trading volume of 86,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,252. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.65.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.