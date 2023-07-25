eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Price Up 6%

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) shares rose 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.96 and last traded at $23.96. Approximately 171,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,093,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

EXPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of eXp World in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on eXp World from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 481.30 and a beta of 2.74.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $850.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.21 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $1,186,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,984,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,744,370.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $9,680,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,534,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,104,783.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,984,043 shares in the company, valued at $533,744,370.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 660,768 shares of company stock worth $12,206,746. 34.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 65.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 322.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

