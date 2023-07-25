FAT Brands (FAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.69 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect FAT Brands to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FAT Brands Stock Up 1.8 %

FAT opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.95. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of FAT Brands

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -6.86%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FAT Brands stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Free Report) by 124.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FAT Brands were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

