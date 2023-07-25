Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.09

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.09 and last traded at $51.07, with a volume of 11800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.03.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $549.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 688.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

