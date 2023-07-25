Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 366.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

FHLC remained flat at $64.42 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,797. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.83 and a 12 month high of $66.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.