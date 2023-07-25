Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Holdings Lowered by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises 1.2% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 604.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $316,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,362 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.00. 45,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.39. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $136.75.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

