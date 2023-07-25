Financial Advantage Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Financial Advantage Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for 2.6% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,205,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Down 0.9 %

Sysco stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.13. 702,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,393,479. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $87.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.