Financial Advantage Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Financial Advantage Inc. decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 3.5% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.16. 6,551,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,017,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 101.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

