Financial Advantage Inc. Reduces Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Financial Advantage Inc. decreased its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Regency Centers makes up about 1.9% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,252,000 after buying an additional 425,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,208,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,077,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,816,000 after buying an additional 265,643 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,008,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,562,000 after buying an additional 73,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.26. The company had a trading volume of 309,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,628. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $68.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.56%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

