Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 50,136 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,136 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $417.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $419.37. The stock has a market cap of $317.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $399.08 and a 200-day moving average of $380.89.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.