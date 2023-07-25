FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Coverage Initiated at Daiwa Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FinVolution Group from $5.08 to $4.68 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

FinVolution Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FINV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,788. FinVolution Group has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $444.21 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FinVolution Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by proprietary technologies connects underserved borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

