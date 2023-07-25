First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $24.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FFBC. StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.75.

FFBC opened at $22.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $212.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.34 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 72.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

