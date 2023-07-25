First Horizon Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

First Horizon has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years. First Horizon has a payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Horizon to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

First Horizon Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:FHN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.98. 7,989,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,155,019. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FHN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 10,000 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Horizon by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,368,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,357 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Horizon by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,849,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,381,000 after acquiring an additional 704,662 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,345,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 4.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,932,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,709,000 after acquiring an additional 218,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 62.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,070,000 after buying an additional 1,657,018 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

