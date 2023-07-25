FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Acquires 81 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,034 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,241. The firm has a market cap of $124.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.12. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 24.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.