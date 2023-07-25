FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,113.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.84. 10,127,370 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
