FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Buys 737 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 76.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213,717. The firm has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.81. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $149.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,591,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,591,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $64,402,541.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,700,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,567,589.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,427,045 shares of company stock valued at $300,387,637. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Airbnb from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.16.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

