FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $86.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,315. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.12. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $102.37. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

