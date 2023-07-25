FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,565 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.80. 1,954,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,013,194. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.15 and a 200 day moving average of $148.05. The stock has a market cap of $427.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.06 and a 52 week high of $160.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.