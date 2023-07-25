Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on FVRR. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Fiverr International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 502,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,637,000 after acquiring an additional 62,674 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 1,046.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 51,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 46,731 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 727.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 29,566 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $830,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 68,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 18,608 shares during the period. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FVRR opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $47.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 1.70.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $87.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

