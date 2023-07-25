Flossbach Von Storch AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Flossbach Von Storch AG decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,884,032 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 220,397 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 3.1% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 0.41% of Adobe worth $726,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,600 shares of company stock valued at $21,640,796. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.46 on Tuesday, reaching $521.40. The company had a trading volume of 568,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,015. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $539.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $460.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

