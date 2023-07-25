Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $20.82 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,740 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $20,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,448 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 423.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,110,633.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,938.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.43. The company had a trading volume of 741,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.89.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

