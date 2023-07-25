Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $6.63 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,828 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after buying an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,728,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE COP traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $115.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,197,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.00 and its 200 day moving average is $106.12. The firm has a market cap of $139.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.15.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

