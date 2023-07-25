Flossbach Von Storch AG Sells 180,256 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Flossbach Von Storch AG trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 786,791 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 180,256 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $78,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dohj LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,361,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,116,659. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a market capitalization of $156.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.82.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

