Flossbach Von Storch AG lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 74.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,743,380 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.09% of Salesforce worth $187,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 324.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 33,461 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 25,571 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 32,692 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 9,217 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $39,956,000,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $245,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,738,805.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $345,719.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $245,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,738,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 988,468 shares of company stock valued at $209,911,436. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.06. 426,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,522,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The stock has a market cap of $220.18 billion, a PE ratio of 593.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.57.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

