Flossbach Von Storch AG Trims Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Flossbach Von Storch AG decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 871,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,277,397 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for approximately 1.1% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 0.48% of Moody’s worth $266,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Moody’s by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,068,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,873,000 after buying an additional 85,268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,747,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $763,867,000 after buying an additional 65,319 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,920,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,667,000 after acquiring an additional 45,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.33.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.3 %

MCO stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $355.89. 136,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.16 and a 52-week high of $361.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $335.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,712 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

