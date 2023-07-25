Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 522 shares.The stock last traded at $68.41 and had previously closed at $73.67.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.17.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.446 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Formula Systems (1985)’s payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 13,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.