Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.60.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 63.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,985. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Fortinet by 99,008.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,964,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $196,373,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Fortinet by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,300,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,035 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.