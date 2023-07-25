FS Bancorp (FSBW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. On average, analysts expect FS Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. FS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $37.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $143,841.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 103.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

