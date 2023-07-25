Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Sells 3,560 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,040 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. General Motors comprises 0.3% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,828 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 21.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 281,230 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,600,291,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 38.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.01. The stock had a trading volume of 13,584,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,471,840. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.