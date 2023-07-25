Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Sells 751 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $117,246,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,431,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,438,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,943,000 after purchasing an additional 582,040 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,580,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,368,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYG stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.18. 7,855,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,660,516. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.40 and a 12-month high of $79.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.79.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.