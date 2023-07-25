Garde Capital Inc. Has $38.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 567,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $38,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.58. 207,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,169. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

